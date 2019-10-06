|
|
Enedina Garcia
Carlsbad - Enedina Garcia, 86, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away October 1, 2019 at Carlsbad Medical Center. Visitation will be from 4 PM - 6 PM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at the family home. A vigil is scheduled for 7 PM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow in Santa Catarina Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM. View full obituary at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Oct. 6, 2019