Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the family home
Vigil
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
San Jose Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Enedina Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enedina Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Enedina Garcia Obituary
Enedina Garcia

Carlsbad - Enedina Garcia, 86, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away October 1, 2019 at Carlsbad Medical Center. Visitation will be from 4 PM - 6 PM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at the family home. A vigil is scheduled for 7 PM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow in Santa Catarina Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM. View full obituary at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Enedina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Denton-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now