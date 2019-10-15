|
Enrique P. "Henry" Gomez
Carlsbad - Enrique P. "Henry" Gomez, 88, of Otis, NM, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5-7pm at Denton-Wood Funeral Home followed by rosary service at 7 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, October 18, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Burial will follow at the Sunset Gardens Memorial Park.
Enrique P. "Henry" Gomez was born in Otis, NM, on April 1931, to Frederico and Ida Pompa Gomez and was raised in Otis, where he lived his entire life. Henry was a veteran of the U.S. Army. After serving our country, Henry returned home to farming and ranching in the Otis and Carlsbad area. He later joined the family business, Gomez and Gomez Trucking, where he drove "La Rosita" his favorite truck. He retired from farming, ranching and trucking in 2012. Throughout his life, he was very active in the community serving as President of Cavern City Kiwanis, President of the Caballeros Club and President of the Carlsbad Quarter Horse Association. Henry loved his horses "Wolf", "Rusty" and "Beer Can", the farm and spending time with friends and family. He particularly enjoyed horse shows, team roping, parades and the Dallas Cowboys.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents: Frederico and Ida Gomez; wife, Ramona Gomez, son, Alfonso Gomez and brother, Roy P. Gomez.
Henry is survived by his sisters, Helen DeAnda, Lorina Salinas, Maria Salinas (Kiki) and Rachel Ramirez (Danny). He is also survived by his sons and grandchildren: Alonso Gomez and wife, Sandra, Gerardo Gomez and wife, Tammie and Rolando Gomez. Grandchildren include Alejandra and husband Josh, AJ, Alisae, Zane, Kyle, Matthew and Joshua. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019