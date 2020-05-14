|
Epi Vasquez
Carlsbad - Epi Vasquez, 87, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Lakeview Christian Home. Private services will be held.
Epi was born April 7, 1933 in Ysleta, Texas to Benjamin and Elena (Mendoza) Vasquez. He worked for National Potash as a welder until it closed. He went on to work in the welding shop for the City of Carlsbad, retiring after many years. Epi enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, and he loved to cook asado for his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren. Epi was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Max Vasquez and Frank Vasquez.
Survivors are his children: Theresa Vasquez, Emily Rodriguez, Belinda Vasquez, Eppie Vasquez, Jr., Elaine Vasquez-Mireles and husband, Ruben and Gary A. Vasquez; grandchildren: James Rodriguez, Angela Markham, Aaron Rodriguez, Arlene DeLeon, Andrea Rassaga, Sasha Rassaga, Jocelyn Vasquez, Tristian Vasquez, Wyatt Mireles and Morgan Mireles; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings: Guadalupe Vasquez, Ben Vasquez, Tony Vasquez, Mike Vasquez, Juan Vasquez, Carmen Vasquez, Elena Vasquez and Pete Vasquez.
Pallbearers will be Gary Vasquez, Ruben Mireles, Eppie Vasquez, Aaron Rodriguez, Wyatt Mireles and Morgan Mireles. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from May 14 to May 15, 2020