Eric Michael Wade
Portland, OR. - Eric Michael Wade, 45, died on August 4, 2019, from complications of diabetes.
He was born in Andrews, TX, on July 9, 1974, to Margaret (Porter) Larson and Johnny D. Wade, both of Carlsbad. Eric moved to Carlsbad at age one, and attended Carlsbad schools, graduating in 1992. He was baptized on January 11, 1981, at the First Presbyterian Church.
Eric was a Boy Scout, rising to Life Level, and a gifted musician, playing trumpet in elementary, middle and high school. Later in life, Eric loved all forms of rock n' roll, and could name hundreds of songs after just hearing the first guitar chord. His particular favorites were the Grateful Dead, Hawkwind, Ozric Tentacles, and Cat Power.
Eric attended Minot (ND) University for a short time, but his love of cooking led him to the Scottsdale Culinary Institute, graduating with honors in 1996. He was a creative chef whose specialty was expertly prepared beef and pork, and creative, fresh desserts. He was also a fine baker and certified as a professional butcher. He had a culinary career in Ruidoso, NM; Bismarck, ND; Reno, NV; Portland, OR.
Always a man who enjoyed friends at a party, and because he suffered mental health issues, Eric battled drug and alcohol addiction for many years, suffering homelessness and illness along the way. He eventually became a proud member of the recovery community in Portland, Oregon, and in 2019 counted eight years clean. Recognized was gifted and talented as a child, Eric was oriented toward science and became knowledgeable in the physiology of addiction, and understood public policy errors in the "war on drugs." He was employed by the Central City Concern in Portland as building security, and was considering a return to school to pursue a degree in drug policy and treatment at the time of his death.
Eric loved his adopted home in Oregon, especially hiking in its beautiful state and national parks, and he was inspired by the beauty of the Northwest. More, he became a solid citizen of the city of Portland, a place he dearly loved, helping to keep the city clean with park clean-ups and with his general, cranky fastidiousness about people throwing trash. He was super-proud of his small carbon footprint on the earth, riding his bicycle, walking, or taking public transportation everywhere. Portland's active music scene thrilled him, and he was able to see many of his favorites in the 18 years he lived in the city.
He is survived by his mother Margaret (Porter) Larson and stepfather Richard of Guadalajara, Mexico; father Johnny Wade and stepmother Tracy (Putman) of Ruidoso, NM; Grandmother Myra (Smith) Wade of Temple, TX; Grandmother Sharon (Offutt) Brooks and husband Doyle of Midland, TX. A stepbrother, Mike Gadbury of Hobbs, NM; two stepsisters, Marley (Menefee) Brockman and Kelsey Menefee, both of Carlsbad. He had a special relationship with cousins Kelly (Hubbard) Maria of Miami, FL; and Isaac Hubbard of Roswell. He leaves behind three aunts, Mary (Porter) Hubbard of Roswell; and Cynthia (Porter) Kirksey of Tucumcari; and Robin Wade of Temple, TX; and a number of cousins across the Southwest. He was predeceased by his much-loved brother, John Ryan Wade, who passed away in 2012; and his beloved grandparents with whom he spent so much time, Eugene and Kathleen (Weare) Porter; Kenneth Wade; and Phyllis Slusher, all of Carlsbad.
Eric's cremains will be dispersed in the Pacific Ocean and, later, at a private family memorial service at the Sitting Bull Falls area. One of his favorite songs was "Ripple" by the Grateful Dead. His family seeks your prayers in our time of loss, but also that you dial it up and sing along. That would please Eric. Rest in peace, dear son.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Aug. 11, 2019