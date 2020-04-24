|
Erminia Naverrette
Carlsbad - Erminia Sapien Navarrette, age 74, passed away peacefully at home April 23, 2020. She was born May 26, 1945 in Carlsbad, New Mexico, parents Claudio Sapien and Josepha Luera Sapien. Erminia married the love of her life, Marcelo D. Navarrette, September 4, 1965, and was four months away from celebrating 55 years. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and "Momo". She treasured her family especially the role of "Momo Minnie". Erminia loved spending time with her family. Her family was her world, as her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the love of her life. She will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten. Erminia loved to love on people. She welcomed all with open arms. She also shared her love with food to all who visited as she was an exceptional cook. She was sincere and would lend words of advice or a helping hand to anyone around her. Words of encouragement, wisdom, and comfort, gave us something to pass down to our children. Her life was a living example of Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." She will be greatly missed and survived by her loving husband of the family home, daughter Joella Sosa, grandson (Son) Brian Navarrette and wife Alysha; granddaughter Brandi and husband Michael Carrasco Jr. Great grandchildren, Neveaeh Carrasco, Nico Carrasco, (baby carrasco); Faithlyn Navarrette, Nehemiah N. Navarrette. Preceded in death grandson Randy Sosa. She is survived by brothers Pete Sapien and wife Alicia, Claude Sapien and wife Liz and her four sisters, Elidia Galvan and husband Vidal, Euesbia Armendariz, Elvira Martinez, Ermelinda Calderon and husband Martin and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death parents Claudio and Joseph Luera Sapien, sister Elma Elias, and aunts and uncles.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020