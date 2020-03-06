Services
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
575-885-2211
Erminia Rascon Sarabia

Erminia Rascon Sarabia Obituary
Carlsbad, NM - Erminia R. Sarabia, 88, of Carlsbad, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home. Cremation has taken place and a Prayer Vigil will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 6 p.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Mar. 11) at St. Edward Catholic Church with Father Pasala Hruday Kumar officiating. Inurnment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
