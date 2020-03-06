|
Erminia Rascon Sarabia
Carlsbad, NM - Erminia R. Sarabia, 88, of Carlsbad, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home. Cremation has taken place and a Prayer Vigil will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 6 p.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Mar. 11) at St. Edward Catholic Church with Father Pasala Hruday Kumar officiating. Inurnment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020