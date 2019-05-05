|
Esperanza "Hope" Rodriguez Ortiz
Carlsbad - Esperanza "Hope" Rodriguez Ortiz, 79, of Angelo Circle, Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Carlsbad Medical Center. Funeral Mass will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church; Father Dennis Connell will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at Santa Catarina Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday at San Jose Catholic Church, beginning at 3 p.m. and continue till the start of the Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. View obituary and express condolences at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 5, 2019