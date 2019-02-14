|
Esteban R. Buendia, 69, of Howard Rd., Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away on February 9, 2019, at his sister's home on Livingston Street while she was caring for him in his final days. Esteban was born to Felicita Ramirez Buendia and Mariano Buendia on November 28, 1948. Surviving siblings are Adolfo Buendia, Hermino Buendia, Senaida Hernandez, Enedina Garcia and numerous nieces and nephews. Esteban will be missed and loved by all. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Delfino Buendia and Benjamin Buendia and a half sister, Marina Martinez. A vigil is scheduled for 7:00 PM, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Liturgy of the Word will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Deacon Tony Dominguez. Interment will follow in Santa Catarina Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Armando Buendia, Roland Martinez, Adrian Munoz, Jr., Manuel Bojorquez, Sr., Sam Sanchez and Gilbert Sandate. Honorary pallbearers are Nelda Medrano, Louise Adrian Armendarez, Alexander Armendarez, Enrique Hernandez, Emilio Medrano and Marcos Munoz. Denton- Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 14, 2019