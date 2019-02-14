Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Vigil
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
San Jose Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Esteban Buendia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esteban R. Buendia


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Esteban R. Buendia Obituary
Esteban R. Buendia, 69, of Howard Rd., Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away on February 9, 2019, at his sister's home on Livingston Street while she was caring for him in his final days. Esteban was born to Felicita Ramirez Buendia and Mariano Buendia on November 28, 1948. Surviving siblings are Adolfo Buendia, Hermino Buendia, Senaida Hernandez, Enedina Garcia and numerous nieces and nephews. Esteban will be missed and loved by all. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Delfino Buendia and Benjamin Buendia and a half sister, Marina Martinez. A vigil is scheduled for 7:00 PM, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Liturgy of the Word will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Deacon Tony Dominguez. Interment will follow in Santa Catarina Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Armando Buendia, Roland Martinez, Adrian Munoz, Jr., Manuel Bojorquez, Sr., Sam Sanchez and Gilbert Sandate. Honorary pallbearers are Nelda Medrano, Louise Adrian Armendarez, Alexander Armendarez, Enrique Hernandez, Emilio Medrano and Marcos Munoz. Denton- Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Denton-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now