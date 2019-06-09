|
|
Estella Villa Cordova
Carlsbad - Estella Villa Cordova, 86, of Quay Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away June 5, 2019 in Albuquerque.
Visitation will be 2 PM-7 PM, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A rosary is scheduled for 9:30 AM, Monday, June 10, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial with Fr. Martin Cordero officiating. Interment will follow in Santa Catarina Cemetery. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Estella was born July 3, 1932 in Clovis, NM, to Jesus Diaz and Natividad (Ruiz) Villa. She married Carlos A. Cordova October 4, 1949 in Clovis and moved to Carlsbad in 1950. Estella returned to night school and graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1968. She worked at St. Francis as a laboratory technician and later worked for Dr. Ramos until retiring. Estella enjoyed volunteering at the Living Desert Zoo and Senior Citizens Center. Her true love was being with family and cooking for them. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carlos A. Cordova; sons: Michael and Gregory Cordova; grandson, Jake Cordova and granddaughter, Cassie Cordova.
Survivors are her sons: Richard Cordova and wife, Cecilia, Mark Cordova, Anthony Cordova and Daniel Cordova and wife, Tommie; daughters: Pat Granger Moore and husband, Steve, Mary Ann Cordova Martinez and husband, Pete; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; Princess and 7 other beloved pets; brothers: Manuel Villa and wife, Merced, George Villa and wife, Lucy, Jerry Villa and wife, Belma, Pete Villa and wife, Debbie, Sammy Villa and wife, Elva; sisters: Elisa V. Quintela, Eleanor Liu, Nicky Chacon and husband, Frank, Margaret Dutton, Mary Helen Matta and husband, Louie, Dorothy Perez and husband, Freddy and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Frankie Cordova Martinez, Rudy C. Granger, Mark E. Cordova, Richard Cordova, Dan V. Cordova and Louie Matta. Honorary Pallbearers are Sam Villa, Pete Villa, Jerry R. Villa, Manuel Villa, George Villa and Anthony Cordova.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to San Jose Catholic Church, 1002 De Baca Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220 Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on June 9, 2019