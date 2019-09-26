Services
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
575-885-2211
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
Vigil
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
San Jose Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Esther Aguilar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Montoya Aguilar


1932 - 2019
Esther Montoya Aguilar Obituary
Esther Montoya Aguilar

Carlsbad - Esther Montoya Aguilar, 87, of South Elm Street, passed away, Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Carlsbad. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Father Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Monday followed by Prayer Vigil at West Funeral Home at 6 p.m. View obituary and express condolences at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 26, 2019
