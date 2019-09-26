|
Esther Montoya Aguilar
Carlsbad - Esther Montoya Aguilar, 87, of South Elm Street, passed away, Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Carlsbad. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Father Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Monday followed by Prayer Vigil at West Funeral Home at 6 p.m. View obituary and express condolences at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 26, 2019