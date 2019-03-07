|
|
Eugenia Vigil
Roswell - Eugenia Vigil of Roswell, New Mexico passed away March 4, 2019, at the age of 93. She was born in Roanoke, TX on March 9, 1925.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dan P. Vigil and her daughter Linda Marie Vigil. She is survived by her three sons Richard L. Vigil (Viola), Dennis Vigil, and Jerry Vigil (Janine), and her brothers Willie Leos (Hope) of Roswell, Pascqual Leos of Carlsbad, and Sister Lola Vasques of Visalia, CA.
Services will be held 11:00AM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel.
