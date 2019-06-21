|
|
Evelyn Lou Davis
Carlsbad - Evelyn Lou Davis passed away Tuesday, June, 18, 2019 in Carlsbad, NM at Good Life Assisted Living and Memory Care. Cremation has taken place. Honoring her request, there will be no memorial service.
Evelyn Lou Davis was born in McAlester, Oklahoma, November 29, 1925, to Russell and Lilly Ratliff Davenport. She was raised, educated and worked for a short while in McAlester before coming to Carlsbad, NM in 1942. In Carlsbad, Evelyn worked as a cafe waitress in Carlsbad, the Carlsbad Steam Laundry and in the Carlsbad Caverns lunch room, before finding better employment in Potash Company of America's laboratory. Without knowledge of one another while in McAlester, Evelyn and Tony E. Davis met while window shopping with their families in the downtown area of Carlsbad in 1944. They wed in January 1945 and in November 1945 they welcomed their son, Tony Ray. Following the birth of her son, Evelyn quit working to be a stay at home mom.
In 1968 Evelyn and Tony made a move to Port Lavaca, TX where Tony found employment with Alcoa. Following Tony's retirement, they moved to Krebs Ok. in 1984 and at last they had come full circle back to where they were born and raised. The final move was back to Carlsbad in 2002 for Tony's medical problems and the need to be close to their only son.
Evelyn enjoyed crocheting, bowling, playing Skip Bo with the girls at the Mesa Street Senior Citizen Center and visiting with her friends Linda, Marcie, Shirley and Eunice. Special thanks to Goodlife and Encompass Hospice staff and residents. Evelyn was preceded in death by husband Tony E., mother Lilly, father Russell, twin brother Everett, brother James and half brother Ellison Shadrick. She is survived by son Tony Ray & wife Stella, granddaughter Tasia and great grandson Davis Erndle.
Evelyn's presence is missed and memory of her ever present. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on June 21, 2019