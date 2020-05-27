|
|
Evelyn Ruth Wynne
Evelyn Ruth Wynne, 96, of Carlsbad was born Aug. 27, 1923 to Mary French and M.L. McAnally in Brady, Texas. She passed away at a Hobbs nursing facility on May 15 after a brief illness.
Evelyn graduated from Brady High School in 1941. She married Marion Claude Wynne in 1947 and the couple moved to Carlsbad where five children were born of the marriage.
After a lifetime career as a GTE switchboard operator, including several years in Texarkana, Texas, she retired and moved back to Carlsbad where she continued to make her home until her passing.
Evelyn loved gardening and yard work, even mowing her lawn into her early 90s.
She is survived by one brother, Sam (Dorothy) McAnally of Brady; two sons, Curtis (Cherie) Wynne of Hobbs and Cecil Wynne of Carlsbad, and a daughter, Cathy (Jimmy) Herren of Elkhart, Texas; and dozens of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, John McAnally, Joseph McAnally, Thomas McAnally, Charles McAnally, Jesse McAnally and Milton McAnally; two sisters, Emma Shepherd and Kathryn Ross; and two sons, Carl Milton Wynne and A.C. Wynne.
Her burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are with Chapel of Hope Funeral Home, Hobbs, NM. Condolences may be made online at: www.chapelofhopefunerals.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from May 27 to May 28, 2020