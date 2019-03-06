Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
Liturgy
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
San Jose Catholic Church
Facundo "Chino" Rubio

Facundo "Chino" Rubio Obituary
Facundo "Chino" Rubio

Carlsbad -

Facundo "Chino" Rubio, 93, of Carlsbad, passed away March 3, 2019 at Carlsbad Medical Center. Visitation will be 5 PM - 7 PM, followed by a vigil at 7 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Liturgy of the Word is scheduled for 2 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Deacon Tony Dominguez officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 6, 2019
