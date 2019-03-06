|
Facundo "Chino" Rubio
Carlsbad -
Facundo "Chino" Rubio, 93, of Carlsbad, passed away March 3, 2019 at Carlsbad Medical Center. Visitation will be 5 PM - 7 PM, followed by a vigil at 7 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Liturgy of the Word is scheduled for 2 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Deacon Tony Dominguez officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 6, 2019