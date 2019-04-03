Services
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
575-885-2211
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Catholic Church
1002 S. DeBaca St.
Carlsbad, NM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
San Jose Catholic Church
1002 S. DeBaca St.
Carlsbad, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Flora Anaya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora Ann Anaya


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Flora Ann Anaya Obituary
Flora Ann Anaya

Carlsbad - Flora Ann (Acosta) Anaya, 78, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Lakeview Christian Home. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church; Father Martin Cordero will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. on Thursday at West Funeral Home, followed by a Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. at San Jose Catholic Church.

Flora was born to Ramon Acosta and Eusebia Rodriguez Acosta on October 5th, 1940. She attended school at San Jose Catholic School. On August 10th 1963, she married the Love of her Life, Pedro (Pete) M. Anaya (deceased).

She was a beautiful, generous, and kind soul, loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She blessed many lives, along with her own families, as a loving daycare provider to many children over the years. She loved music and to dance with her husband, our father, Pete.

Flora is survived by; Son Pete L. Anaya, his spouse Marissa Galindo Anaya, their child, Keeley Lynn Anaya, daughter Elizabeth (Lisa) Ann Anaya Flores, her spouse David R. Flores, their children, Genarro Benito Flores, Richard Ramon Anaya, his spouse, Cory Godinez Anaya, their children Nyallie Alexis Anaya and Xavier Pete Anaya, David Giovanni (Gio) Flores, his spouse, Chelsey Hernandez Flores, their child, Gianeley (Gia) Socorro Flores, close friend and sister-in-law Eva Garcia Anaya, her children, their families, and numerous other beloved family members and friends.

Flora will be greatly missed but never forgotten. She will forever live in the hearts and memories of those who loved her dearly until we are also called Home, by our Heavenly Father to His Kingdom, and are together again. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now