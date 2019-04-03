|
Flora Ann Anaya
Carlsbad - Flora Ann (Acosta) Anaya, 78, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Lakeview Christian Home. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church; Father Martin Cordero will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. on Thursday at West Funeral Home, followed by a Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. at San Jose Catholic Church.
Flora was born to Ramon Acosta and Eusebia Rodriguez Acosta on October 5th, 1940. She attended school at San Jose Catholic School. On August 10th 1963, she married the Love of her Life, Pedro (Pete) M. Anaya (deceased).
She was a beautiful, generous, and kind soul, loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She blessed many lives, along with her own families, as a loving daycare provider to many children over the years. She loved music and to dance with her husband, our father, Pete.
Flora is survived by; Son Pete L. Anaya, his spouse Marissa Galindo Anaya, their child, Keeley Lynn Anaya, daughter Elizabeth (Lisa) Ann Anaya Flores, her spouse David R. Flores, their children, Genarro Benito Flores, Richard Ramon Anaya, his spouse, Cory Godinez Anaya, their children Nyallie Alexis Anaya and Xavier Pete Anaya, David Giovanni (Gio) Flores, his spouse, Chelsey Hernandez Flores, their child, Gianeley (Gia) Socorro Flores, close friend and sister-in-law Eva Garcia Anaya, her children, their families, and numerous other beloved family members and friends.
Flora will be greatly missed but never forgotten. She will forever live in the hearts and memories of those who loved her dearly until we are also called Home, by our Heavenly Father to His Kingdom, and are together again. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 3, 2019