Flora "Jeanette" Fischer Verhines
Carlsbad, NM - Flora "Jeanette" Fischer Verhines died peacefully and passed on to Our Father's House on December 3, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born at home in Otis, NM on March 14, 1936 to George and Angeline (nee Jentzgen) Fischer. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Edward (Buddy), Leo "Virgil", Raymond Fischer; sisters: Mary Ann Ballard and Rita Kezar and her two husbands: Michael A. Connell and Vance "Joe" Verhines.
She is survived by her brothers: William (Bill), Kenneth "Kenny", John, Lawrence "Larry", and Ronald "David" Fischer and her sisters: Vivian "Geraldine" Burrhus and Loretta Sughrue. She is also survived by her children: Paul (Sally) Connell, Rev. Dennis Connell, Jeanne (dec. Ron) Mitchell, Elizabeth (Jeff) Furbee, George Verhines, and Mary (Rico) Torres. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren: Michael Connell (Cori), Christopher Connell, Alycia Mann, Nathan Mann, Roger Mann, Jr., Robert Mitchell, Jennifer Mitchell-England (Bobby England), Olivia Langley (Steve), Amanda Muse (Sam), Tonya Eastman (Scott), Enrico Torres, Jr., Alex Torres, Marcus Torres and Elise Torres and 16 great-grandchildren. Her presence was always felt wherever she was. She was noted for her servant's heart. She will be greatly missed.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church, with celebrant, Father Dennis Connell and concelebrants, Father Pasala Hruday Kumar and Father Juan Carlos Ramirez assisted by Deacon Jerry Pierce and Deacon Tony Dominguez. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (old section). Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday and continue up to the start of the Vigil/Rosary service at 6 p.m. at West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019