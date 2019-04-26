|
Frances Lorene Greer
Carlsbad - Frances Lorene Greer passed away at Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad, NM on Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019, 1 day short of her 89th birthday. Celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at the West Funeral Home Chapel. Her grandson, Eric Greer will officiate. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. on Sunday with the family receiving guests from 5-7 p.m. at West Funeral Home.
Frances Lorene Greer was born in Coleman, Texas on April 25, 1930 to William D. and Elva (Galloway) Cope. She married Clinton Matthew Greer on November 12, 1960 in Coleman, Texas. They moved to Artesia, New Mexico in the early 60's for Clinton to pursue a career in the potash mine industry. They later settled in Carlsbad where they finished raising their family and started the legacy of having the Greer family get-togethers in their home on Old Cavern Highway, otherwise known as "Greersville".
Prior to retirement, Frances was employed by Basham and Ballard Bus Companies for 30 years as a school bus driver. She was a member of Otis Baptist Church and proud member and past State President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
She enjoyed having all her grandchildren at her house, playing bingo and attending the family reunions in Coleman.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clinton; sons, Billy and Freddy Greer; grandson Terry Michael Mathis; great-grandson Trayce Waller; both parents; brother Virgil (Jiggs) Cope and sisters: Dorothy Waddell, Maggie Robinett and Carlene Burns.
Frances is survived by her son Randy Greer and wife Denise of Carlsbad; daughters: Kathy Kessler of Carlsbad, Joyce Nichols and husband Kevin of Odessa, TX and Teresa Mathis and husband Terry of Carlsbad; daughter-in-law, Debbie Greer of Carlsbad; grandchildren: Leslie Lewis and husband Marty, Eric Greer and wife Terra, Kellie McNeal and husband David, Pam Munro and husband Kelly, Russell Greer, Justin Wagner and wife Tanna, Trey Wagner and wife Kayla, Shellie Harkness, Cody Greer, Terrie Sheets, Alisha Granger and husband Tuffy, Natosha Temple, Leon Gongre and wife Felicia, Michael Shane Gongre and wife Shannon, Nicky Gongre and Jason Waller, Matthew Mathis and wife Danielle and William Mathis; 39 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; brother Pete Cope and wife Maxine; sisters: Dovie Francis and Wanda Green and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her grandsons will serve as Pallbearers and her granddaughters and great-grandchildren will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 26, 2019