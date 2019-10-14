|
Francisca Ramirez
Carlsbad - Francisca Ramirez, 79, of Ironwood, Carlsbad, NM, passed away October 10, 2019 in Lubbock, TX. Visitation will be 5 PM-7 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 followed by a vigil at 7 PM at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 AM, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019