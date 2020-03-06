|
Francisco G. "Pancho" Dorado
Austin, TX - Francisco G. "Pancho" Dorado, 70, of Austin, TX, passed away on February 29, 2020 at his home. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church, with Father Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Monday, followed by a Prayer Vigil at West Funeral Home at 7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020