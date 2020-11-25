Frank A. Urquidez
Carlsbad - Frank A. Urquidez, 79 of Carlsbad, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Carlsbad Medical Center. He was born July 7, 1941, in Loving, NM to Rosa and Frank Urquidez. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Mark Carrasco and brother-in-law, Cande Carrasco. Frank is survived by two sisters: Emma Carrasco of Loving, NM and Vi Teague and husband, Bill of Otis, NM; nephews: Ruben Carrasco and wife, Beverly of Loving, NM, Thomas Anaya Teague and wife, Diana of Roswell, NM and Billy Teague and wife, Stephenie of Carlsbad, NM; nieces: Crina Rios and husband, Noberto of Malaga, NM, Candie Rose Rodriguez and husband, Moses of Loving, NM and Kristy Munoz and husband, Pedro of Carlsbad, NM. He is also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Frank was and amazing person inside and out; he knew no strangers. He was a man who was dedicated to the Catholic Church and had a very strong belief for the man upstairs. Frank was a very loving and caring man who we will all miss so very much. Private services will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Loving, with Fr. Pasala Hruday Kumar officiating. Pallbearers will be Eric Rios, Anthony Gonzalez, Gabriel Carrillo, Braxton Teague and Kyle Teague. Honorary pallbearers will be Ruben Carrasco, Thomas Anaya Teague, and Billy Teague. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com