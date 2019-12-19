|
|
Frank B. Parraz
Carlsbad - Frank B. Parraz, 83, of Alvarado St. passed away on December 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place, and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Frank was born on April 26, 1936, in Loving, NM to Serapio and Maria Parraz. He married Angelita Vera September 24, 1963. Frank started working as a cement finisher and potash miner, and then later retired from Duvall Potash Mines. Frank enjoyed talking about the good old days, reminiscing about memories. He had a sharp mind, and could recall exact dates with details. Frank was a hard worker, and always liked to stay busy. Most of all, Frank loved spending time with his family, especially his great grandchildren who affectionately called him Grandpa Frankie Boy. He will be dearly missed, and never forgotten.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Angelita Vera Parraz; his parents; daughter, Marina Parraz; grandson, Erik Campos; stepson, Victor Chavez; brothers: Santos Parraz, Gilbert Parraz, Efrain Parraz, Adon Parraz, and Alifonso Parraz; and sisters: Trinie Chavez, Estella Olivas, Pauline Parraz, Genoveva Parraz, and Elvida Hernandez.
Frank is survived by his son, Ray Parraz and wife, Angie of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Peggy Campos and husband, Alfonso of Carlsbad, NM; daughter Beatrice Parraz of Ruidoso, NM; son, Ruben Parraz of Carlsbad, NM; stepson, Harvey Chavez (Virginia) of Loving, NM; stepdaughter, Liz Sapien and husband, Claude of Las Cruces, NM; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Pete Parraz and wife, Felicitia of Carlsbad, NM; sister, Arcelia Parraz of California; brother, Serapio Parraz and wife, Alicia of Loving, NM; sister, Anna Saldana and husband, Manual of California; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
The family would like to thank the staff of Encompass Hospice and Landsun Homes for their wonderful care, especially Eva Sosa for her love and support for her uncle. Thank you to the staff at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019