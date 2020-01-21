|
|
Frank M. Vasquez
Loving - Frank M. Vasquez, 83, of Loving, NM, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020, followed by a vigil at 7 PM at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Liturgy of the Word Service will take place at 11 AM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church with Deacon Tony Dominguez officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020