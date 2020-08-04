1/1
Garry Bannister
Garry Bannister

Carlsbad, NM - Garry Bannister, 84, of Cherry Lane, Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Goodlife Senior Living. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Central Christian Church with his Grandson-in-law, Matt Schalk officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Thursday with family receiving guests from 4-6 p.m. at West Funeral Home. Facial coverings required. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
575-885-2211
