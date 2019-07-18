|
Gary A. Collis, Sr.
Carlsbad - Gary A. Collis, Sr., 54, of W. Edward Street of Carlsbad, NM passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Cavern Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Means officiating.
Gary was born on December 12, 1964, in Roswell, NM to Garfield and Ruth Collis. He graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1984, and then married the love of his life, Vicki Gentry, on May 7, 1988. Gary worked at Mississippi Potash for 15 years, followed by 4 years at WIPP and then at the Center of Excellence. He later was able to accomplish his dream of starting his own business, Collis Hotshot Service. Gary enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, hunting, and camping with his grandsons. His favorite place to go was the cabin at Timberon, NM. Gary's biggest joy in life was spending quality time with his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Gary is survived by his wife, Vicki Collis of Carlsbad, NM; daughters: Chelsey Coleman and husband, Shawn of Carlsbad, NM and Lacey Collis of Carlsbad, NM; son, Gary Collis, Jr. and Ashley Brown of Carlsbad, NM; six grandchildren: Hailie Coleman, Kenzi Coleman, Preston Coleman, Brantley Coleman, Gary Collis, III, and Cohen Brown; parents, Garfield and Ruth Collis of Carlsbad, NM; sister, Lee-Ann Collis of Carlsbad, NM; 2 nieces and 3 nephews.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 18, 2019