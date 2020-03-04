|
Gary Dwayne Jordan
Hobbs - Gary Dwayne Jordan, 71, passed away on February 27, 2020 in Weatherford, TX. Memorial services have been set for Saturday March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Taylor Memorial Baptist Church and will be officiated by Pastor Elio Barrios.
Gary was born on June 4, 1948 in Harrisburg, Illinois, to Raymond and Mary Jordan. He was one of three siblings. Gary married Georgia Anne Payne of Carlsbad, New Mexico. They moved to Hobbs, New Mexico to raise their daughter Leigh Anne. They celebrated 45 plus years of marriage.
Gary's work career included working for AMAX potash, Llano pipeline and eventually retiring from Navajo Refinery in 2015. Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors. He was a competitive shooter and lifelong member of the NRA.
Survivors include his daughter, Leigh Anne Brown and husband, Bryan of Weatherford, Texas. Sisters Debbie Skipwith and Vicki Jordan of Carlsbad, New Mexico. Grandchildren include Adrien Brown of Lubbock, Texas and Joshua Brown of Weatherford, Texas. Nephews and nieces include Bart Frintz and wife Tiffany of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Justin Frintz of Austin, Texas, Shayne and Cody Stevens of Peoria, Arizona, Aaron Dunn and wife Hadley of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Alyssa Schore and husband John of Tucson, Arizona and Linda Taylor and husband Robbie of Houston, Texas. Sister in laws Cindy Dunn of Carlsbad, New Mexico and Cecilia Payne of Cleburne, Texas.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife Georgia Anne Jordan of Hobbs, New Mexico and his parents Raymond and Mary Jordan of Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020