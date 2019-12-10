|
Gary Dwayne Tucker
Carlsbad, NM - Gary Dwayne Tucker, lifelong resident of Carlsbad, passed away at home on December 9, 2019. Gary was born on March 28, 1945, in the Guadalupe Mountain area south of Carlsbad to Iva Merritt Tucker and Thomas Tucker. He was raised in the same area, the youngest of 7 children. As a child his closest sisters, Jean and Wynoka, were tasked with keeping up with him. Needless to say, they had their work cut out for them.
Gary made a career out of Rodeo, winning multiple titles. The ones he was most proud of were the National Finals in 1966, the Bareback World Championship in 1969, and Cheyenne Pioneer Days in 1970. Gary retired from rodeo once both his children were born and he made rodeo equipment for the next 20 plus years. He then started his second career as an oilfield pumper, retiring in 2010 just to start working again as a foreman in the oilfield. Gary was very proud of his work and had a work ethic like none other, working until the very end.
He married Linda Ann Hobbs on Christmas Eve 1966. They had two children he was very proud of, and 5 grandchildren that he treasured. He also had two great-grandchildren. His family meant everything to him.
Gary is survived by his wife Linda; children, Tony Tucker and Roxann Johnson; grandchildren, Ross and Bret Johnson, Brady, Garret and Chance Tucker and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Denise Broadstreet and David Tucker, his sisters, Wynoka Herring and Jean Tucker, numerous nieces and nephews and several close friends that were very important to him.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at West Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Owen Lofton of Carlsbad Bible Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). There is no visitation. Pallbearers will be Ross Johnson, Bret Johnson, Brady Tucker, Garret Tucker, Chance Tucker and John Broadstreet. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019