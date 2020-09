George Louis Viasana



Carlsbad - George Louis Viasana, 63, of Carlsbad, New Mexico passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, in Carlsbad, New Mexico. George was born November 17, 1956, to Regino Jose Viasana and Isabel Romero in Clayton, New Mexico.



George lived in Monahans, Texas for many years before moving to Carlsbad, New Mexico. He has numerous friends in both Carlsbad as well as, Monahans. George is loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.



He is proceeded in death by his daughter Kimberly Viasana.



George is survived by his brothers; Vicente Viasana of Monahans, Tx and Joe Viasana of Carthage, Texas sisters; Manuela Ramos of San Antonio, Texas, Esmeralda Viasana of Dallas, Texas, Guadalupe Armendariz of Cedar Creek, Texas, Marilyn Chavez of Monahans, Texas, Susie Gonzalez of Carthage, Texas and Anna Pescatore of Lubbock, Texas.









