George Thomas Masters, 78, of Westridge RD, Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the West Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Daniel Mullins of New Beginnings Church of God, will officiate. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (old section). Military Honors will be performed by the Carlsbad Veterans Honor Guard. There is no visitation.
George Thomas Masters was born to Thomas and Jean (Winn) Masters on January 31, 1941 in Hobbs, NM. He lived in Comanche, Texas till the age of 13, and later moved to Seminole, TX where he finished high school and worked in the oilfield. He moved to Carlsbad as a young adult to work at the potash mines, prior to serving in the US Army from 1966-1968.
After his Honorable discharge from his service in Vietnam, he returned to his job in Carlsbad. George married Margaret "Lynn" Crowley on December 25, 1968 in Carlsbad.
Prior to retirement, he worked as a shuttle car operator and driller at Southwest Potash Mines for 20 years. He worked another 20 years for the State of New Mexico at the port of entry Motor Transportation Department of Public Safety as an inspector; North American Safety Alliance Certified. He retired in March 2005.
He enjoyed traveling and planning to travel. After retirement, he and his wife, traveled all over the U.S. visiting national parks and savoring the beauty of God's handwork. He collected rocks as he traveled; carefully labeling each one with, where it came from and when. He also loved music and hanging out with his grand kids. George was a great storyteller and could absolutely make you think you had been there and done that with him.
He attended Carlsbad Family Fellowship and was a child of God who believed in our Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior.
George was preceded in death by sons, George T. Masters, Jr., and Justin J. Masters, parents, Tom and Jean Masters, brother James Masters and granddaughter Kristine Kinney.
George is survived by: his wife Lynn Masters of the family home; children: Johnny Joe Crowley of Oklahoma, Tina Masters of Odessa, TX and Joshua Masters of Anthony, NM; sister Martha Masters Johnle and husband John of Joshua, TX; 14 grandchildren, includes those of the family home: Jason, Haley, Dylan and Gage Masters; 9 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Cody Masters, Cory Masters, Dylan Masters, Gage Masters, Nicholas Crowley and Mason Crowley and Honorary Pallbearer Jason Masters.
Donations may be made to the American Legion of Carlsbad. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 14, 2019