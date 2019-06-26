|
Georgette Blair
Carlsbad - Georgette Blair, age 94, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away after a brief illness at Carlsbad Medical Center on June 20, 2019. She was born on January 6, 1925 in Paris, France to Joseph and Matilde (Cohen) Boulakia. Her family moved to Tunisia where they resided during World War ll. Towards the end of the war, Georgette met the man she was to spend the next 72 years of marriage with. Willard A. Blair, an American Merchant Marine from Loop, Texas and Georgette Boulakia of Tunis married on September 29, 1947 in Lubbock, Texas. She became a citizen of the United States and a rancher's wife. Besides ranching in Texas, Georgette and Willard owned the State Line Cafe, Hueco Inn and another restaurant at Plateau for over 30 years. She was known for her delicious homemade pies.
She was fluent in French, Italian, Arabic and of course, English. You always knew exactly where you stood with Georgette because she always spoke her mind. She loved her French wine, beautiful flowers and visiting her native country of France where she still has family. She also enjoyed going to lunch with various friends but Willard was the main focus in her life. She always worried that Sal, their gardener for many years had enough to eat for lunch since he worked so hard everyday and she loved to pick an argument with her special friend Mike Proctor when he came to fix anything and everything around the house.
Georgette is survived by her husband, Willard, and by her 3 children, Deborah Holt (Keith) of Carlsbad, NM. , Scotty Savage(Rod) of Portales, NM, and Craig Blair (Shelly)of Carlsbad, NM. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Toby Boen, Misty Boen, Summer Richards, Joseth Savage, Joab Savage, Lauren Blair and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her Sister in Law, Dolly Boulakia of Paris, France.
We give special thanks to the wonderful team of caregivers, Aletha, Amy, Barbara, Loyla, Avis, Shannon, Tammie and Mande, that enabled Georgette to stay at home until her passing.
There is no visitation and a Memorial service will be held at 9:00 A.M. Mountain Time on July 2, 2019 in Carlsbad, NM at West Funeral Home, 401 N. Guadalupe St. and a graveside service will be held the same day later in the afternoon at 3:00 P.M. Central Time, at Block 1 Loop Cemetery in Loop, Texas.
The Pallbearers will be Glenn Porter, Tyson Blair, Scott Blair, Joab Savage, Rod Savage and Mike Proctor. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from June 26 to June 30, 2019