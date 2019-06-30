|
Geraldine Estes Roberson
Brownwood - Geraldine Estes Roberson went home to the Lord on June 20, 2019 in Brownwood, TX. Geraldine was born August 5, 1931 in Artesia, NM to Elbert and Ethel Estes. She graduated from high school in Hot Springs (T or C), NM in 1949. She married Larry Wayne Roberson January 2, 1951. Larry and Geraldine began their lives together in Artesia, but later built their home in Carlsbad. Geraldine devoted her life to making a warm and welcoming home for her family and friends. She enjoyed square dancing with the Shuffle and Ruffles Square Dance Club. She traveled the United States and enjoyed seeing its beauty.
Her father and mother, four brothers, one sister, and one grandson preceded Geraldine in death. She is survived by her sister June Estes Gerken and husband Carl, sister-in-law Christine Estes, son Bobby Wayne Roberson and wife Mayrene, son Larry Dean Roberson and wife Julia, grandchildren Pamela Troublefield, Robert Roberson, Janet Mayes, April Hamilton, Deana VonFox, twelve great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on June 30, 2019