Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Roberson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Estes Roberson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Estes Roberson Obituary
Geraldine Estes Roberson

Brownwood - Geraldine Estes Roberson went home to the Lord on June 20, 2019 in Brownwood, TX. Geraldine was born August 5, 1931 in Artesia, NM to Elbert and Ethel Estes. She graduated from high school in Hot Springs (T or C), NM in 1949. She married Larry Wayne Roberson January 2, 1951. Larry and Geraldine began their lives together in Artesia, but later built their home in Carlsbad. Geraldine devoted her life to making a warm and welcoming home for her family and friends. She enjoyed square dancing with the Shuffle and Ruffles Square Dance Club. She traveled the United States and enjoyed seeing its beauty.

Her father and mother, four brothers, one sister, and one grandson preceded Geraldine in death. She is survived by her sister June Estes Gerken and husband Carl, sister-in-law Christine Estes, son Bobby Wayne Roberson and wife Mayrene, son Larry Dean Roberson and wife Julia, grandchildren Pamela Troublefield, Robert Roberson, Janet Mayes, April Hamilton, Deana VonFox, twelve great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.