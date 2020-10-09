1/1
Gerry Dando
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerry Dando

Carlsbad - Gerry Dando, 75, of Westridge Road Carlsbad, NM passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Gerry was born on May 16, 1945, in Carlsbad, NM to Woodrow and Thelma Sanders.

There will be no visitation. A graveside service is scheduled for 10 AM Monday, October 12, 2020, with John Sherman officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Gerry grew up in Carlsbad and was a lifelong resident. As a kid, she enjoyed tap dancing, and in 1955 when Elvis came to Carlsbad to perform, Gerry and her twin brother Terry had the opportunity to be one of the opening acts for Elvis. She enjoyed playing the piano, square dancing. She was a Caveman Majorette and was the ROTC Queen her senior year. Gerry will be dearly missed and never forgotten. Gerry was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Thelma Sanders; and granddaughter, Tamara Ormand.

Gerry is survived by her daughter, Tracy Hughes of Carlsbad, NM; son, Bill Dando of Denton, TX; grandchildren: Brooke Wilson, Megan Dando, and Justin Dando; one great-grandson, Luke Ormand; and brother, Terry Sanders and wife, Darlene of Marshall, TX.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Landsun for 8.5 years of selfless care and giving. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CurrentArgus.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved