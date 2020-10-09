Gerry Dando
Carlsbad - Gerry Dando, 75, of Westridge Road Carlsbad, NM passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Gerry was born on May 16, 1945, in Carlsbad, NM to Woodrow and Thelma Sanders.
There will be no visitation. A graveside service is scheduled for 10 AM Monday, October 12, 2020, with John Sherman officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Gerry grew up in Carlsbad and was a lifelong resident. As a kid, she enjoyed tap dancing, and in 1955 when Elvis came to Carlsbad to perform, Gerry and her twin brother Terry had the opportunity to be one of the opening acts for Elvis. She enjoyed playing the piano, square dancing. She was a Caveman Majorette and was the ROTC Queen her senior year. Gerry will be dearly missed and never forgotten. Gerry was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Thelma Sanders; and granddaughter, Tamara Ormand.
Gerry is survived by her daughter, Tracy Hughes of Carlsbad, NM; son, Bill Dando of Denton, TX; grandchildren: Brooke Wilson, Megan Dando, and Justin Dando; one great-grandson, Luke Ormand; and brother, Terry Sanders and wife, Darlene of Marshall, TX.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Landsun for 8.5 years of selfless care and giving. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com