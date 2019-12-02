|
Glen Edward Terry
Carlsbad, NM - Glen Edward Terry, 95, of East Cherry Lane, Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at West Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain, Mike Adams of Encompass Health, officiating. Private family interment will follow at Sunset Gardens. No visitation is scheduled.
Glen E.Terry was born on October 15, 1924, in Heavener ,Oklahoma, to John and Dolly Jones-Terry. He was one of four siblings, and is survived by his youngest brother, JR Terry, his wife Rita, and their daughter, Vickie Chambers and family of Pryor, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris Terry, his sister, Juanita Adair, and his older brother, Raymond (Albert) Terry.
Glen was a WW II Veteran serving in England, France and Germany. He married Doris Early in 1946 and they had two children, Jane and Ken Terry. Glen loved the out of doors, enjoyed annual Trail rides, fishing at Vallecito Lake for Cutthroat and Brown Trout, with donkey pack saddle and panniers fully packed, he would lead his favorite burro, Rosie, out of the deep woods with his son, Ken, and other compadres to Jacks' Cabin where the women were waiting. He was an avid hunter and respected the laws of nature when hunting dove, quail, mule and white tail deer, prong horns, bear and elk, in the Guadalupe, Capitan and surrounding mountains in Southern New Mexico.
Glen's passion was raising and training quarter horses and according to friends he was a pretty good back up Vet. He was a Charter Member of the Eddy County Sheriff's Posse, supported the vision to create and construct what is now the Eddy County Sheriff's Arena and RV Park. He served as the Grand Marshall for many a Posse Parade, assisted in organizing and training the Sheriff Posse Drill teams as they performed in various hometown parades throughout the state. He was very proud of the Posse and more often than not they brought home the first prize parade trophy which was a not easily earned as the parade drills had to demonstrate the skills of both the riders and the horses.
In addition to being a cowboy, Glen also was a potash miner for over 30 years, working underground at Duval, IMC and Potash Company of America. Once he retired, Glen and Doris owned the Feed Barn in La Huerta and were delighted when ordering special tac for Western and Eastern equestrians. Glen was not shy about ordering exotic leather boots for himself or other cowboys and cowgirls. He enjoyed raising alfalfa and turnips, was always quick to help a neighbor loading up horses or anyone who needed a hand. He was a cowboy who liked boots with walking heels, a Stetson hat, a hand tooled belt, good country music and a dance floor with plenty of elbow room. May your last ride be the smoothest of all. Happy Trails to you always.
Glen is survived by his daughter, Jane Terry, his son, Ken Terry and his wife, Denise Betesh, all of Santa Fe, niece, Billie Ann Cox, her husband, EJ, two sons, Tom and Marty, nephew, JD, Farnsworth and his wife, Victoria, two daughters, Stacy and Lisa, nephew, Jim Terry, his wife, Debbie, great-nephew, James Terry, his wife, Wendy and children, and nephew, Allan Early and family. Pallbearers: JR Terry, Ken Terry, Jane Terry, Robert Bahlue, JD Farnsworth, Bill Heaton, Don Suggs and Judy Jenkins. Honorary Pallbearers: Doyle Smith, EJ Cox, Vickie Chambers, Margie Arragon, Tim Roberts, Jim Terry and Ron May. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019