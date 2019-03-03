|
|
Glenn Brunt
Pflugerville, Texas - Glenn Elliott Brunt, age 58, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Round Rock, TX. He was born on April 12, 1960 in Carlsbad, NM. He was the husband of Cheryl Patricia Brunt and was the son of the late Glenn Edward Brunt and LaVerle Wright McCollaum. He graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1978 and earned a degree in Drafting. He had been employed at Abbott Laboratories until 1992 and then worked at Emerald Meadows Construction.
Glenn was a member of St. William Catholic Church and was an active member of the Pro-Life Committee. He took great pride in setting up the annual Christmas Tree of Hope. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys Football fan and enjoyed golfing, swimming, woodworking, remodeling and craftsmanship.
Glenn is remembered for his humor, lightheartedness, generosity, love of friends and family. He was a good neighbor with a kind and charitable heart. Glenn also loved the holidays, especially Christmas. His home was always filled with holiday cheer, lights, music, and friends.
Glenn and Cheryl enjoyed frequent travel, including a trip to Ireland in August of 2018 to celebrate their Wedding Anniversary. He was outgoing and enjoyed spending time with friends and neighbors. Glenn had many collections including, trains, cars, puzzles, baseball caps, horses, and Budweiser steins.
Glenn is survived by his wife Cheryl, with whom he shared 33 blessed years of marriage; brother J. D. McCollaum; loving poodle JJ and numerous other family and friends.
Visitation & Rosary will be 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Beck Funeral Home, 4765 Priem Lane, Pflugerville, TX. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. William Catholic Church, 620 Round Rock West Dr., Round Rock,TX. Interment immediately following the mass at Hutto Cemetery, Hutto, TX.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 3, 2019