Glenn L. Pfeifer
Carlsbad - Glenn L. Pfeifer memorial service will be 1:30 PM, July 27 at: First Christian Church 502 N. Guadalupe.
Glenn passed on June 2, 2019 while visiting family in Chandler, AZ. Cremation has taken place. Glenn is survived by wife Irma, 6 children, Mike, Bob, Jim, Pete,Dan Pfeifer and daughter Sherry Hooper, 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
He was a member of Carlsbad Art Gallery, First Christian Church and a well known construction contractor and Carlsbad "ambassador" at the Blue House Bakery. Glenn also served for six years in the US Marine Corps.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 17, 2019