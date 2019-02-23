Services
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
575-885-2211
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Vernice Redwine Obituary
Grace Vernice Redwine, 103, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away at her home, on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Grace was born on October 30, 1915 in Mountain Home, Arkansas to William and Sarah (Goforth) Cunningham. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands: Dick Morrison, John Redwine and Harland "Bill" Autry; 7 siblings, several nieces and nephews and her beloved pets.
Grace is survived by her step-son Kenneth Autry and step-daughter Sharon Autry and their families and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the West Funeral Home Chapel. Chaplain Mike Veilleux of Sunset Church of Christ, will officiate. Interment will follow at Sunset Gardens Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. on Sunday at West Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Tobin Espeset, John Cunningham, Justin Cunningham and Walter Cude. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 23, 2019
