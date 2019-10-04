Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Greta Harris Russell

Greta Harris Russell Obituary
Greta Harris Russell

El Paso - On Sept. 13, 2019, Greta Harris Russell left us too soon. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Loyjean Wentworth, Roger Wentworth (step-father), Rhoda Harris (step-mother), Brother Gilbert Cage Harris. Daughters Lorita Lee Woods and Anna Alvesa Russell and Son, Britain Conklin Russell.

She is survived by her Father Gilbert Harris, Husband Dennis W. Russell, Daughters Miranda and Virgil Keys, Deborah Hawthorne and Denise Russell.

Sisters and one brother, Donna Shirley, Raynita Wait, Paula Wagner and Scott Wentworth, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces/nephews.

Greta was a career Navy wife. She also was a Navy omnibus woman for the Navy families on her base. She later obtained a BS in Criminal Justice at The University of Texas at El Paso. Upon receiving her degree, she began her career as a probation officer for El Paso County in El Paso, TX. After retiring she became an avid learner in many areas along the mixed media platforms as well as being very well versed in Herbs and Natural Medicines. She attended Scottsdale Baptist Church where she will be missed by many family and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers we are asking that you make a contribution to K9-6 PitBull Rescue via PayPal.me/K9SixPBR. They took in Greta's dogs and worked round the clock to bring them back to health, however, Mace did not pull through and was cremated. Yoda, her second dog is still within their care and is recovering physically and emotionally after Greta's passing.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Oct. 4, 2019
