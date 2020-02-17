|
Guadalupe "Lupe" Corona
Carlsbad - Guadalupe "Lupe" Corona, 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on February 14, 2020. Visitation will be from 3 pm to 5 pm, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Prayer vigil will be at 7 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church. Father Juan Carlos Ramirez will be the celebrant. Internment will follow at the new section of the Carlsbad cemetery.
Lupe was born October 12, 1933 in Big Spring, TX to Preciliano and Cruz Rodriguez Corona. Lupe met the love of his life, Dominga, on November 3, 1952. They entered marriage on December 16, 1954 in Carlsbad, NM and celebrated 63 years of marriage. His joys were wood working, reading the bible, cooking for his family, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with his grandchildren. Lupe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Lupe had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Lupe was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Minga, daughter, Enedina "Annie" Garcia, daughter-in-law, Patricia "Trish" Corona, brothers Gregorio Corona Sr. and Jose "Pepe" Corona, and sister Maria Corona. Survivors include his sons, Guadalupe Corona Jr., Armando Corona and wife Sylvia, Robert Corona and wife Liliana, Michael Corona and wife Elaine; daughters Emma Ramirez and husband Ruben, Priscilla Corona and Pete Marquez. He is also survived by his brother Johnny Corona and sister Bessie Quintela. Lupe had 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Guadalupe Corona Jr., Armando Corona, Robert Corona, Michael Corona, Ruben Ramirez, and Pete Marquez. Honorary pallbearers will be all his grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. K. Nesh, ICU nurse Lucy, Dora Ogas, Bessie Quintela, and Deacon Tony Dominguez. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020