Guadalupe Lara Sr.
Carlsbad - Guadalupe Lara Sr., age 65, of Carlsbad, was born to Delores Granado and Federico Lara on April 2nd, 1953 in Loving, NM. Entered his resting place on March 5th, 2019. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at St. Edwards Catholic Church on July 16th at 2:00pm.
In 1972 he married the love of his life Maria Vasquez, they shared a deep love for each other. Lupe "Big L" had a lifelong career in the oil field. Lupe enjoyed many things his aquarium, gardening, hunting, fishing, riding around in his car, being outside, and scratching those tickets. Growing up he loved boxing. He was a lifelong Green bay fan. He was a devoted Catholic and loved going to church. He loved going dancing with his wife. Lupe loved spending time with his family more than anything cookouts, fight nights, get togethers, holidays, anything to be together. His grandkids had his heart. He loved spending time and fighting with them all. The love he had for children and family was beautiful.
Lupe was a fighter for sure. He never gave up and always kept his faith in God. He was a great man, husband, brother, son, father, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, and one grandchild Michelle Lara. He is survived by his wife Mary Lara, Son Guadalupe Lara Jr. and wife Larae Lara, Son Fermin Lara Sr. and partner Amanda Willis, Daughter Amada Utter and Husband William Utter, Daughter Amanda Lara, Daughter Amara Lara, Daughter Amari Lara and partner Gabe Garcia, Grandchildren Guadalupe Lara III, April Lara, Brendon Utter, Paige Lara, Fermin Lara Jr., Millie Lara, Ronan Utter, Gavin Garcia, 5 brothers, and 5 sisters.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 11, 2019