Guerrero "G" Gonzalez
Carlsbad - Guerrero "G" Gonzalez, 33, of E. Orchard Lane Carlsbad, NM passed away September 7, 2019, at Carlsbad Medical Center. Guerrero was born on November 26, 1985, in Carlsbad, NM to Antonio and Maria Gonzalez.
Visitation will be 5 PM to 7 PM Friday, September 13, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Davis and Pastor Jimmy Tarvin officiating. For those with a motorcycle, there will be a tribute ride for Guerrero meeting at the Civic Center at 9 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019, and ride to Denton-Wood. Cremation will follow. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Guerrero graduated from Carlsbad High School in 2004, and began working in the oilfield where he was currently a frac manager with Cactus Wellhead. He married Amalia Dominguez on May 30, 2015. He loved being outdoors going hunting, to the shooting range, and riding his motorcycle. Guerrero was a very caring and loving person, who never met a stranger, and always put a smile on your face. He also enjoyed cooking and baking for others, and listening to Spanish and rap music. Guerrero was phenomenal husband and father, and he will be dearly missed and never forgotten. Guerrero was preceded in death by his father, Antonio Gonzalez; and daughter, Delilah Gonzalez. Guerrero is survived by his wife Amalia Gonzalez of Carlsbad, NM; four children: Gabriella Gonzalez, Isabella Gonzalez, Guerrero Gonzalez Jr., and Liliana Gonzalez all of Carlsbad, NM; mother, Maria Gonzalez of Carlsbad, NM; brother, Antonio Gonzalez of Carlsbad, NM; sister, Osmara Gonzalez and Michael Seybold of Carlsbad, NM; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 11, 2019