Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Resources
More Obituaries for Guerrero Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guerrero "G" Gonzalez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guerrero "G" Gonzalez Obituary
Guerrero "G" Gonzalez

Carlsbad - Guerrero "G" Gonzalez, 33, of E. Orchard Lane Carlsbad, NM passed away September 7, 2019, at Carlsbad Medical Center. Guerrero was born on November 26, 1985, in Carlsbad, NM to Antonio and Maria Gonzalez.

Visitation will be 5 PM to 7 PM Friday, September 13, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Davis and Pastor Jimmy Tarvin officiating. For those with a motorcycle, there will be a tribute ride for Guerrero meeting at the Civic Center at 9 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019, and ride to Denton-Wood. Cremation will follow. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Guerrero graduated from Carlsbad High School in 2004, and began working in the oilfield where he was currently a frac manager with Cactus Wellhead. He married Amalia Dominguez on May 30, 2015. He loved being outdoors going hunting, to the shooting range, and riding his motorcycle. Guerrero was a very caring and loving person, who never met a stranger, and always put a smile on your face. He also enjoyed cooking and baking for others, and listening to Spanish and rap music. Guerrero was phenomenal husband and father, and he will be dearly missed and never forgotten. Guerrero was preceded in death by his father, Antonio Gonzalez; and daughter, Delilah Gonzalez. Guerrero is survived by his wife Amalia Gonzalez of Carlsbad, NM; four children: Gabriella Gonzalez, Isabella Gonzalez, Guerrero Gonzalez Jr., and Liliana Gonzalez all of Carlsbad, NM; mother, Maria Gonzalez of Carlsbad, NM; brother, Antonio Gonzalez of Carlsbad, NM; sister, Osmara Gonzalez and Michael Seybold of Carlsbad, NM; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Condolences may be expressed online at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guerrero's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Denton-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now