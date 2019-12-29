Resources
Heather Dawn Burton

Heather Dawn Burton Obituary
Heather Dawn Burton

Carlsbad - Heather Dawn Burton 43 of Carlsbad, N.M. Passed away Friday December the 13th 2019, at her home.

Heather was born Friday October 22,1976 in Carlsbad

Heather is survived by her Children Davian and Healyna Burton of Carlsbad, parents Johnny/Diane Sarabia of Carlsbad, Daniel/Irene Martinez(father) of Lubbock Texas, Brother Jon/Michelle Sarabia of Sedalia MO. Grandparents Tommy/Josie Martinez of Carlsbad and numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

She had been employed at Landsun Homes

Memorial services will be held at 2pm Monday January 6, 2020, at Landsun Home Manor Auditorium.

Chaplains Stephanie Harmon, and Larry Krueger are Officting.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
