Hector Ramon Rico
Loving - Hector Ramon Rico, 60, of S. 3rd Street, Loving, New Mexico, passed away February 22, 2019 at his home.
Visitation will be 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Loving, with a vigil following at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church with Fr. Pasala Hruday Kumar officiating. Interment will follow in Loving Cemetery, Loving, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Hector Ramon Rico was born in Mexico on September 2, 1958 to Angel and Maria (Lozano) Rico. He loved to travel, eat at restaurants, watch movies at the movie theatre, and gamble at casinos. Hector loved spending time with his family and would often go on weekend trips out of town. He was a great dancer who enjoyed listening to music by mariachis and Juan Gabriel. Hector was a very intelligent man who was great with numbers and had a great memory. He owned a hay sales trucking business and frequently traveled to Texas. His grandchildren meant the world to him and he spent the last ten years spoiling his dog companion, Woofie. Hector will forever be remembered for his hearty appetite, outgoing personality, sense of humor, generosity, and adventurous life. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marta Rico and granddaughter, Cadence Marie Lopez.
Survivors are his daughters: Yolanda Rico and Ramon Bermudez of Loving, NM, Erika Lopez and husband, Mark of Carlsbad, NM and Lily Rico and Phillip Lara of Loving, NM; 6 grandchildren; brothers: Eduardo Rico, Javier Rico and Pedro Rico and sister, Ester Rico.
Pallbearers will be Eduardo Rico, Javier Rico, Manuel Rico, Christian Rico, Carlos Rico, and Phillip Lara. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Lopez, Devin Lopez, and Ramon Bermudez.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 1, 2019