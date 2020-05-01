|
|
Helen Castaneda Morales
Carlsbad - Helen (Elena) C. Morales passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home. She was born August 22, 1925, in Carlsbad, NM to Adella and Leonardo Castaneda. She married Remigio Morales, the love of her life, her dancing partner, on December 1, 1944. They were married 69 beautiful years. She was an active member of San Jose Catholic Church and was always involved with church functions. In her younger years, she worked at Nymeyer Photographic Studio and after marriage worked side-by-side with her husband, a contract painter. Helen was a hard worker, dedicated wife and mother; very family-oriented, making those who entered her home welcomed and fed. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, gardening, being in her "plant room" and of course dancing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Remigio; parents: Leonardo and Adella; sons: Moses, Isaac, Remigio, Jr., and Mike Morales; daughter, Sonia; 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Survivors include 6 sons: Jimmy, John, Ray, Orlando, Paul and Edward Morales; 3 daughters: Viola Montanez, Irene Armendariz and Veronica Morales; 48 grandchildren; 122 great-grandchildren; 51 great-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-great-grandchild.
Private services will be held. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from May 1 to May 3, 2020