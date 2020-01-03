|
Henry Joseph Mall, Jr.
Carlsbad - Henry Joseph Mall Jr., 83, a tender husband, respected father, selfless grandfather and gentle great-grandfather passed away serenely on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Embraced by an impenetrable and intimate spiritual bond from his adoring family, Henry entered Heaven's Gates to join hand and heart with his beloved bride. Rosary Service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 6pm at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 7 at 10am at St. Edward Catholic Church with Father Pasala Hruday Kumar officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home will oversee the arrangements.
Henry was born July 3, 1936 in Marquette, Michigan to the late Henry Joseph Mall Sr., and Evelyn (Clulo) Mall. He was a graduate from Carlsbad High School. Henry took great pride in his early career choice of working for the City of Carlsbad and the Carlsbad Fire Department. Henry had a strong desire to provide a better life for his family. Undeterred of not having formal education, he eventually persevered professionally and became certified as an electrician. He would go on to enjoy a long and successful career culminating as an Electrical Inspector for Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA).
Most are not as fortunate as Henry was when it comes to finding true love. After meeting and courting his wife Carol for a meager 6 weeks, they entered a divine nuptial that lasted an amazing 54 years. Blessed with unconditional love, Henry and Carol set upon their most meaningful journey together by starting a family.
Henry was well known and well liked, respected and respectful, genuine and honest. He was a life member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He enjoyed playing golf and playing cards. What also deserves mention is how much enjoyment Henry received on his daily trips to the North Mesa and San Jose Senior Centers where he continued developing endless friendships. More importantly, he enjoyed the quality time that was created when all his family gathered each Sunday to enjoy dinnertime and each other's company. He undeniably loved pasties and the little touch of home this meal provided.
He is survived by his sisters, Catherine "Katie" Vosburg and Barbra Dutra. He has three delightful daughters, Sheryl Dugger along with her husband Tommy, Linda Hughes along with her husband George, and Jeannie Dickson along with her husband John. His grandchildren include Misti Blackmon along with her husband Jon, Jason Dugger along with his wife Marlene, Taylor Dugger along with her partner Kris Mullins, Janea Gomez along with her husband Steven. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carol Mall, and brother Allen Mall.
It would be careless not to mention how significant and prevailing Henry's affection for his great-grandchildren was. Watching him spend time with Jayce, Maycelyn and Garrett was truly an opportunity to witness undeniable love, fondness and warmth. These kids provided a new life and purpose for Henry and he reveled in the joy they brought him.
We are eternally grateful for the blessings he afforded us. We love, laugh and live because of the values he instilled in us. We are born from him but became through him. We have already learned to hold our heads high and we'll continue to look up, only now our reason for doing so is united and everlasting.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020