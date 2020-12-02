Henry Lloyd Price



Lubbock, TX - Henry Lloyd Price, 87, of Lubbock Texas went to his heavenly home on November 21, 2020. Henry was born August 6, 1933 to Otis and Mary Price. Henry loved his friends and family and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Glenn and Winston Price, sister Euline Smith, daughter Janett Goddard and daughter-in-law, Becky Price. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Doris Price, son Danny Price, son-in-law Jim Goddard, and sister Mary Sue McDonald. There are 4 grandchildren, Josh, Katie, Jennifer, and Jonna, 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service is planned at a later date.









