Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Herbert (Whit) Whitfield


Carlsbad - Herbert (Whit) Whitfield born October 6, 1943, in Amarillo, TX to Herbert and Ruby Whitfield. He passed at home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, surrounded by his family and close friends. He was preceded in death by is parents, two sisters, and one brother. Whit is survived by his wife, Donna Whitfield of Carlsbad; daughter, Rhonda Kay Trotter and husband, Jay of Carlsbad; daughter, Sonya Greer and fiancé, Randy Kirkes of Carlsbad; granddaughters: Ashley Trotter and Shelli Greer of Carlsbad; grandsons, Shane Wright and Cody Greer of Carlsbad and sister, Mary Hill and husband, Charles of Missouri. Whit retired from IMC in 2006. He enjoyed going to the Senior Citizen Center every day to spending time with his buddies, going to the beach to feed the ducks with his granddaughter Ashley, and going fishing with his son-in-law Jay and grandson Cody. Cremation has taken place, and per his request there will be no services. His infectious laugh and humor will be missed greatly by all. Denton Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 30, 2019
