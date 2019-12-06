|
Dr. Herman "Doc" Wallen
Carlsbad - Dr. Herman "Doc" Wallen, 96, passed away November 25, 2019 at Lakeview Christian Home. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Brad Coates officiating.
Doc was born June 5, 1923 in Los Angeles, California to Herman Hull Wallen, Sr. and Sarah Lucille (Barrett) Wallen. After graduating from high school in California, Herman joined the U.S. Navy. During WWII, he served as an aviation machinist mate in the South Pacific on an anti-aircraft carrier. Herman married Gladys Sutherland July 8, 1945 in Redlands, California. He worked as a power lineman for the Edison Public Service Company until attending college and eventually earning a doctor of chiropractor degree. Doc opened his first practice in Redlands, California in 1955. In 1961, they moved to Carlsbad, NM where he opened Wallen Chiropractic. Doc operated the practice until retiring in 1989 and even in retirement he continued to work part-time, helping his son at the practice. During retirement, he and Gladys helped in missions, marriage enrichment classes, orphanages, nursing homes, prisons and churches as they had a passion for ministering to people. Doc enjoyed playing golf, stained glass, gardening and traveling. He was also involved in numerous civic organizations. Doc was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gladys Wallen; grandsons: Craig Stephen Wallen and Beau Matthew Wallen.
Survivors are his daughter, Donna Anderson and husband, Rev. William Anderson of San Tan Valley, Arizona; son, Dr. Stephen L. Wallen and wife, Elaine of Carlsbad, NM; grandchildren: Melissa Olson and husband, Tim, Martin Anderson, Seth Wallen and wife, Crystal; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019