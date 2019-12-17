|
Hipolito B. Antiporda, M.D.
Sun City Center, FL - Dr. Hipolito Antiporda, 82, of Sun City Center, Florida died December 2, 2019. He was born in the Philippines on January 30, 1937 to Proceso and Felicidad Antiporda. After graduating from medical school in Manila, he completed his surgical training in New York City, where he practiced general surgery for many years at Mary Immaculate Hospital.
In 1964, he married Teresa McInerney and the family moved to Carlsbad, NM in 1979. While there, he served terms as Director of Surgery, Chief of Staff and was on the Board of Trustees at Carlsbad Medical Center. He was a board-certified surgeon and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He retired in 1999. In 2005, he and Terry moved to Florida.
Lito was an avid golfer, who over the years scored a hole-in-one six times.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Terry; children: Maria LePage and husband Peter of Williamsburg, VA, Katie Antiporda of Lithia, FL, and Mike Antiporda and wife Deena of Carlsbad, NM; grandchildren Logan, Sean, Riley, and Evan Antiporda, Joel Service, and Emily Hoop; sisters Pacita Antiporda, Penafrancia Abrams and Milagros DeLeon of the Philippines; brother-in-law Patrick McInerney of Fairfield, CT; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends Tim Cox and John Devlin, who he regarded as family.
A funeral mass was celebrated December 7 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Pallbearers were Harold Besch and Joe Epstein. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a .
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019