Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
Vigil
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
San Jose Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Honesty Valdez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Honesty Shae Carrasco Valdez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Honesty Shae Carrasco Valdez Obituary
Honesty Shae Carrasco Valdez

Lubbock - Honesty Shae Carrasco Valdez, 31, passed away April 25, 2019 in Lubbock, TX. Visitation will begin at noon - 5 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A vigil is scheduled for 7 PM, Wednesday at San Jose Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Cordero officiating. Interment will follow in Loving Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Denton-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now