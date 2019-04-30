|
Honesty Shae Carrasco Valdez
Lubbock - Honesty Shae Carrasco Valdez, 31, passed away April 25, 2019 in Lubbock, TX. Visitation will begin at noon - 5 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A vigil is scheduled for 7 PM, Wednesday at San Jose Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Cordero officiating. Interment will follow in Loving Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 30, 2019