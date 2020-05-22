Resources
Howard F. Stone

Howard F. Stone Obituary
Howard F. Stone

Raeford, NC - With sad hearts and fond memories, we said goodbye to Howard F. Stone Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Howard was born November 19, 1944 in New Hampshire. He resided in Florida through his childhood, finally settling in Tennessee and North Carolina. He proudly served his country in the Navy and Army.

Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Stone, parents, James and Eunice Hand, and a sister, Mary West.

He is survived by his children, Jessica Stone, Marty Hupp and Rocky Hupp. Much love and prayers are sent for peace and comfort. He left two brothers, Robert Mullins, Everette D. Mullins, two sisters, Sarah Mullins and Regina Ann Vachon, six grandchildren, Hunter, Shyanne, Jorden, Dalton, Joshua, Cortney and three great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Lillian, and Brody. He was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He will be missed.

Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from May 22 to May 24, 2020
