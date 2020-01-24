|
Isabel G. Perez
Carlsbad - Isabel G. Perez, 73, of E. Wood Street, Carlsbad, NM passed away January 22, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be at 6 PM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 followed by a vigil at 7 PM at San Jose Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 AM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020